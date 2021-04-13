Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 1,525,570 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525,570 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.87% of Crescent Point Energy worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,462,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 210,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 42.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 179,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 131,690 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $343.63 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.