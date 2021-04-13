Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 7,948 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $15,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after acquiring an additional 439,944 shares during the last quarter. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,471,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 704.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 182,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 159,985 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,203,000 after purchasing an additional 107,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 154,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,095,000 after purchasing an additional 100,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $182.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.30. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

