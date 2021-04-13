Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 285,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,779,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.70% of Neenah as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NP stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. Neenah, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.98 million, a P/E ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.37. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

