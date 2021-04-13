Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,073 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.14% of Whirlpool worth $15,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of WHR opened at $237.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.37. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $238.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.