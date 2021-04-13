Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of The Boston Beer worth $18,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $12,268,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,045.46.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,259.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.99 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.14 and a 1 year high of $1,283.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,119.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,012.21.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

