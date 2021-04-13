Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 13,330 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,330 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

