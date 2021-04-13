Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 14,850 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,850 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.16% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $14,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.61.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $178.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.05 and a 200-day moving average of $156.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

