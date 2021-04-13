Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 184,552 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,552 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.25% of TFI International worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in TFI International by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in TFI International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International stock opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $81.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.2324 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Several brokerages have commented on TFII. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.87.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

