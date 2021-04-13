Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 4,367 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $35,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 79.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $7,608,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $3,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.77.

Shares of SPGI opened at $371.11 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.92 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

