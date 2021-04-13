Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 442 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $15,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $407,141,000. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $145,076,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $46,555,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,723,000 after acquiring an additional 160,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,755,000 after acquiring an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,599 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $263.04 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.37 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.90 and a 200-day moving average of $278.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.