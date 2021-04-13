Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 53,820 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,820 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,177,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,582,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 58,118.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 916,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,921,000 after purchasing an additional 914,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

