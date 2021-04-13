Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 58,929 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 58,929 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of TELUS worth $18,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TU. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

