Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 407,973 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Southwest Airlines as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the airline’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

