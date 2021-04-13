Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.95.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $143.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

