Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,865 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of GDS worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GDS by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,818,000 after buying an additional 231,151 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after buying an additional 90,769 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -147.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

