Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,981. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79.

