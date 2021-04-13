Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,076 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 5.1% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned about 0.35% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $26,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,300 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,713,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,933,000 after acquiring an additional 462,943 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,765,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 370,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39.

