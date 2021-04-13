Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 0.6% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 75,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $61.23. 34,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,864. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $62.39.

