Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Boosted by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadratic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $835,993,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,445,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after buying an additional 782,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,690,000 after buying an additional 295,772 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,742,000 after buying an additional 518,063 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 34,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,864. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51.

