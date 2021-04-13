SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Short Interest Update

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SCIA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. 2,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,296. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 million, a P/E ratio of 272.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. SCI Engineered Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, solar, glass, defense, aerospace, and transparent electronics.

