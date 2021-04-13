Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

