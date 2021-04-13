Scotiabank Raises Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to $137.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $135.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.70% from the company’s previous close.

PRBZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Premium Brands from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Premium Brands from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Premium Brands from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.68. 601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $97.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.63.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

