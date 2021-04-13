Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 30,000 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AVLR traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,306. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.31 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.16.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC increased its position in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Avalara during the first quarter valued at $3,424,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Avalara by 966.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 387,080 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 4,723.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

