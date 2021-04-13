Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 8,670 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $22,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.16.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG stock opened at $263.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

