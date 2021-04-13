Scout Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 232,544 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 232,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,278,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tyson Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

