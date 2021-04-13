Scout Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 270,355 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 270,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,393,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.25% of Stitch Fix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $1,593,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,412.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $487,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,869 shares of company stock worth $20,693,730. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.02 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.