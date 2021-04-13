Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Agree Realty worth $25,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,390 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 8,072.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 980,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,507,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 968,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,516,000 after purchasing an additional 306,951 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADC. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.93.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $72.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

