Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,226 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.19% of Euronet Worldwide worth $14,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $14,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.55.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $148.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 280.72 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.12.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

