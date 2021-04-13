Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $13,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $5,181,081. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

EBS opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average of $96.13. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.46 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

