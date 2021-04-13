Scout Investments Inc. Has $18.35 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,528 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Etsy worth $18,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.09.

In other Etsy news, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $954,598.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,877,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $218.13 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 121.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

