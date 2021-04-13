Scout Investments Inc. Has $24.77 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,004 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of CMS Energy worth $24,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $78,403,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMS. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

