Scout Investments Inc. Has $25.41 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,514 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $25,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $68.34 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average is $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

