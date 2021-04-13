Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 114.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,474 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,983 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Splunk worth $23,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,077. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $144.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.82 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

