Scout Investments Inc. Makes New $22.19 Million Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 701,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,190,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of The Mosaic as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic by 2,114.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.
The Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
