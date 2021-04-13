Scout Investments Inc. Makes New $22.19 Million Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 701,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,190,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of The Mosaic as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic by 2,114.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

