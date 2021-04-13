Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 70,009 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 103.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70,009 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Enphase Energy worth $22,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,354,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 20,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.22, for a total value of $3,697,518.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,272 shares in the company, valued at $37,796,063.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $151.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 118.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.10 and its 200-day moving average is $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

