Scout Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $23,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $1,023,677.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,027 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $5,998,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 400,710 shares of company stock worth $33,935,028 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.71. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

