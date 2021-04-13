Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $14,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $601.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $544.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.17. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.70 and a twelve month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

