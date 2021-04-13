Scout Investments Inc. Sells 19,555 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,555 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Aflac worth $20,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $52.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

