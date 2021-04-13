Scout Investments Inc. Sells 30,445 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,445 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $19,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $1,240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,331,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $275,951.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,236.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

