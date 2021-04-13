Scout Investments Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Teleflex worth $19,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 333.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $817,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.44.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $426.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $434.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $409.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.22.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.