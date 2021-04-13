Scout Investments Inc. Sells 62,963 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 62,963 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of Albemarle worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Albemarle by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2,615.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 83,249 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $1,378,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 42.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.30.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

