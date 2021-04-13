Scout Investments Inc. Sells 6,917 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.42% of The Timken worth $25,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 262,539.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,300,000 after buying an additional 908,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Timken by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after acquiring an additional 393,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,340,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

