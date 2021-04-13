Scout Investments Inc. Sells 854,567 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 854,567 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of CenterPoint Energy worth $22,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,345,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,701,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,530 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2,708.3% during the 4th quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

