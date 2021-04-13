Scout Investments Inc. Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 148,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,536,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Exact Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $201,627,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.36. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

