Scrypta Reaches Market Cap of $716,541.49 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a total market cap of $716,541.49 and approximately $1,620.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00029759 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001620 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 243.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003819 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,484,823 coins and its circulating supply is 16,684,823 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

