Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of SA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 232,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,742. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

