SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 757.5% from the March 15th total of 590,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 453,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 201.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 106,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.