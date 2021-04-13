Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,065 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Sealed Air worth $22,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.