Seaport Global Securities Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

SRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.04. 1,427,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,848. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.52. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 69,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

