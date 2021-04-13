SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Gap Down to $21.94

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.94, but opened at $21.31. SeaSpine shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $587.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

